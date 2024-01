No 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a forehand return to Luca Van Assche of France during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Friday. Tsitsipas beat the #NextGen ATP Frenchman 6-3, 6-0, 6-4, his first straight-sets win of this fortnight. He will meet No 12 Taylor Fritz, who defeated Fabian Morozsan 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. [Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP]

