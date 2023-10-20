IMAGES

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals

Historic school at the mercy of time and vandals

Signs of utter neglect haunt the disused 14th Primary School on Athens’ central Sina Street, designed by influential 20th-century Greek architect Dimitris Pikionis. The architect himself may have disowned his work on the school but history thought otherwise, singling it out as among the most important examples of early modernist public architecture that still stands in the Greek capital. However, the historic educational complex has been at the mercy of time and vandals for years, recently coming under attack by non-students who broke into two classrooms and burned desks, books, stationery and toys. A restoration study for the building that was carried out a few years ago has been ignored. The memorandum of cooperation between the Athens Municipality and the non-profit Dimitris Pikionis company was signed in 2017 but expired after three years and was not renewed. The school has seen numerous interventions since the 1930s.

Architecture Infrastructure Education

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list
IMAGES

Zagori makes UNESCO’s World Cultural Landscape Heritage list

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans
IMAGES

Plaudits for Archaeological Museum upgrade plans

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored
IMAGES

Thessaloniki’s Alcazar to be restored

Neglected Athenian landmark to be restored
IMAGES

Neglected Athenian landmark to be restored

Dozens of public and private buildings in Athens to open doors to public
IMAGES

Dozens of public and private buildings in Athens to open doors to public

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems
IMAGES

Taking stock of Larissa’s overlooked architectural gems