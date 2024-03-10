IMAGES

Island communities divided over spread of holiday villas

An increasing number of Greece’s Aegean islands are following the model used – many say overused – on Mykonos and Santorini, both international tourism magnets. New construction springs up constantly, as for example on the island of Sifnos (photo), with homeowners increasingly coming from abroad. Development has divided the local communities, with many welcoming the development and its boost to the local economy, and many others – including, ironically, some of the pioneer villa owners – fearing its unchecked spread and the impact on the character and environment of the islands. [Enri Canaj]

Construction

