Lanthimos sets bar higher with Oscar success

Emma Stone hugs film director Yorgos Lanthimos before going on stage to receive the Best Actress Oscar, the second of her career. The two teamed up again creating ‘Poor Things,’ which took home a total of four Academy Awards at this year’s ceremony, bested by Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ with seven Oscars. Paying tribute to Lanthimos, who became the first Greek to win multiple Oscars for a film, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered ‘a thousand congratulations… for winning four awards at this year’s Oscars with his film “Poor Things.”’ ‘His unique perspective and narrative skill have not only captivated film enthusiasts but also filled all of us with pride,’ Mitsotakis said. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said ‘Poor Things’ firmly establishes Lanthimos as having ‘one of the most ground-breaking and refreshing perspectives in the modern cinematic universe.’ Along with Stone’s Best Actress triumph, ‘Poor Things’ won the Oscars for Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, and Costume Design. [Chris Pizzello/AP]

