IMAGES

Komotini: Layers of history and cultural diversity

Komotini: Layers of history and cultural diversity

A Babel with Pomaks, Roma, Armenians and descendants of Eastern Thrace Greeks, Asia Minor Greeks, Pontians, Sarakatsani and Epirotes, only fragments of the past survive in Komotini, northeastern Greece. Alongside a section of the Byzantine walls, stones from a synagogue, a 14th-century imaret (poorhouse), several mosques and some stately buildings, there are the post-1922 refugee neighborhoods, the Muslim quarter evocative of a labyrinthine mahalle, and the Roma settlement of Alat Koyu. “They say about Komotini that you cry twice: once when you discover you’ve been accepted [to university] here and once when you graduate, because you’ve come to cherish it,” says law student Ioanna Paravanti. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bus station buzzes as holiday season peaks
IMAGES

Bus station buzzes as holiday season peaks

Traffic at Athens International Airport soars in July
IMAGES

Traffic at Athens International Airport soars in July

Restoration of the Ancient Theater of Delphi on track
IMAGES

Restoration of the Ancient Theater of Delphi on track

Digitized Parliament archives open to all in September
IMAGES

Digitized Parliament archives open to all in September

Splendid frescoes inspired by Trojan War discovered in Pompeii
IMAGES

Splendid frescoes inspired by Trojan War discovered in Pompeii

Historic mosque opens for prayers after a century
IMAGES

Historic mosque opens for prayers after a century