Maria Kamilaki, linguist and deputy head of the General Directorate of Electronic Administration, Library and Publications at the Hellenic Parliament gave Kathimerini a guided tour through the history of the library and its archives. The public will have access to this rich and valuable archival material as of September, when its digitization is completed. [Nikos Kokkalias]

