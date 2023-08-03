Traffic at Athens International Airport soars in July
Arrivals and departures at Athens International Airport came to almost 3.3 million in July, 16.1% higher than a year ago, the airport administration announced Wednesday. Traffic was also 10.5% higher than 2019, the last pre-Covid-19 year, a sign that 2023 tourist arrivals will exceed that record-breaking season. International traffic rose 17.7% year-on-year and domestic traffic 12.7%. Compared to July 2019, domestic traffic was up 12.4% and international traffic 9.7%.