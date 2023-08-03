Traffic at Athens International Airport soars in July

Arrivals and departures at Athens International Airport came to almost 3.3 million in July, 16.1% higher than a year ago, the airport administration announced Wednesday. Traffic was also 10.5% higher than 2019, the last pre-Covid-19 year, a sign that 2023 tourist arrivals will exceed that record-breaking season. International traffic rose 17.7% year-on-year and domestic traffic 12.7%. Compared to July 2019, domestic traffic was up 12.4% and international traffic 9.7%.

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy