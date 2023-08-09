IMAGES

Cycling 3,500 km for reunification of Parthenon Sculptures

Cycling 3,500 km for reunification of Parthenon Sculptures

Nurse and long-distance cyclist Vasiliki Voutzaki is a member of an eight-person team that embarked on an endurance challenge a few days ago with a noble goal: to cover the distance from the British Museum to the Acropolis Museum, spanning 3,500 kilometers, on bicycles, while carrying the message of the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures. “By doing what I love, I feel like I’m contributing, even if just a little, to this cause,” she says. The effort is backed by the British Committee for the Reunification of the Parthenon Marbles, the Regional Authority of Attica, and private donors. 

Initiative Parthenon Sculptures

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Plan to revitalize Pedion tou Areos park
IMAGES

Plan to revitalize Pedion tou Areos park

National Archaeological Museum set for expansion
IMAGES

National Archaeological Museum set for expansion

The power of working together
IMAGES

The power of working together

Greek Breakfast at the Airport
IMAGES

Greek Breakfast at the Airport

Rising investor interest in Athens airport IPO
IMAGES

Rising investor interest in Athens airport IPO

Wine diplomacy starts to pay off
IMAGES

Wine diplomacy starts to pay off