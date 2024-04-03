IMAGES

Saving an endangered variety of Greek

University of Cambridge lecturer Dr Ioanna Sitaridou (right) is pictured with Romeyka speakers from Turkey’s Black Sea city of Trabzon. Sitaridou has spent 16 years documenting this endangered variety of Greek still used by an estimated 4,000-8,000 speakers, mostly elderly Muslim women, in northeast Turkey. She recently launched a crowdsourcing platform (crowdsource.romeyka.org) which enables individuals worldwide to record themselves speaking Romeyka. This process aims to create a comprehensive repository of the dialect, providing researchers with a vast reservoir for study. [Ioanna Sitaridou]

Language Initiative

