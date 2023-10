Greek-born adoptees from the United States gather in front of what was once the Athens Maternity Hospital, for the Second Annual Greek Adoptee Reunion hosted by The Eftychia Project. The nonprofit organization is dedicated to offering support to Greek-born adoptees seeking to reconnect with their roots and Greeks hoping to be reunited with children who were placed for adoption. [AMNA]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy