A flock of flamingo birds rest at the Nea Kios coastal wetland near the port of Nafplio in the Peloponnese on Saturday. World Migratory Bird Day, aimed at highlighting the need to protect migratory birds, is celebrated on the second Saturday of May. [AMNA]

