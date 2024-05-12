IMAGES

Mapping the course of climate change via caves

Mapping the course of climate change via caves

Stalactite clusters are seen in the Cave of the Lakes, 16.5 km south of Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese peninsula, in a photo made available Saturday. The cave, featuring a cascade of 13 stagnant lakes spanning three distinct floors, was used by humans as early as the 5th millennium BC. The last five years have seen the lowest water levels in its lakes, as a result of climate change. According to experts, caves can reveal the effects of the climate crisis and record the climatic conditions that have prevailed over hundreds of thousands of years. This is because everything that takes place on the surface above the cave is recorded through the drips in the stalactites. 

Environment Science Climate Crisis

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Drought sees fires beginning as early as March
IMAGES

Drought sees fires beginning as early as March

The first internal climate refugees
IMAGES

The first internal climate refugees

Farewell to winter
IMAGES

Farewell to winter

Flamingos make rest stop on long journey
IMAGES

Flamingos make rest stop on long journey

Greece marks 50th anniversary of Eurovision contest participation
IMAGES

Greece marks 50th anniversary of Eurovision contest participation

The griffin who wanted to be a lion
IMAGES

The griffin who wanted to be a lion