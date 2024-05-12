Mapping the course of climate change via caves

Stalactite clusters are seen in the Cave of the Lakes, 16.5 km south of Kalavryta, in the Peloponnese peninsula, in a photo made available Saturday. The cave, featuring a cascade of 13 stagnant lakes spanning three distinct floors, was used by humans as early as the 5th millennium BC. The last five years have seen the lowest water levels in its lakes, as a result of climate change. According to experts, caves can reveal the effects of the climate crisis and record the climatic conditions that have prevailed over hundreds of thousands of years. This is because everything that takes place on the surface above the cave is recorded through the drips in the stalactites.

