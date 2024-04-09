IMAGES

Drought sees fires beginning as early as March

Drought sees fires beginning as early as March

The fire season may formally begin on May 1, but forest fires started at the end of March this year, causing particular concern. Indicatively, a fire broke out on Mt Taygetos, southern Greece on March 26, followed by another in the Pieria range in the north, at an altitude where they are not a common occurrence, while 250 hectares burnt in Ierapetra on Crete last weekend. ‘We have had a winter with high temperatures and drought, resulting in a high availability of dead forest matter, which acts as fuel and tinder. If there is a spark, a fire can break out,’ pyro-meteorologists who also analyzed the scenarios for the coming years based on the study of climate change models said in comments to Kathimerini. [Alexandros Avramidis]

Climate Crisis Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The first internal climate refugees
IMAGES

The first internal climate refugees

Farewell to winter
IMAGES

Farewell to winter

Searching for Zeus’ abode on island peak
IMAGES

Searching for Zeus’ abode on island peak

Saving an endangered variety of Greek
IMAGES

Saving an endangered variety of Greek

Migrant arrivals on Gavdos, Crete continue unabated
IMAGES

Migrant arrivals on Gavdos, Crete continue unabated

‘Entrepreneurship is not a sin’
IMAGES

‘Entrepreneurship is not a sin’