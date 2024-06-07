IMAGES

Greek PM hails most significant navy upgrade in decades

Kimon, the first of the three Belharra-class frigates built for the Hellenic Navy, to be delivered by June 2025, is docked at the shipyard of Naval group in Lorient, western France, on Thursday, during a visit by Kyriakos Mitsotakis. The Greek prime minister also inspected the Nearchos and Formion frigates, which are slated for delivery in late 2025 and 2026, respectively. Mitsotakis described the frigates as ‘the most significant upgrade of our navy in recent decades [and] a very important addition to our country’s deterrent capability,’ before traveling to Normandy to take part in the commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day. [Prime Minister’s Press Office via InTime News]

