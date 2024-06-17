IMAGES

A design for life

Fifteen years after its controversial debut at the foot of the Acropolis, the Acropolis Museum, a 226,000-square foot structure of glass and concrete designed by Swiss-American architect Bernard Tschumi, has seen the debate over its design quiet down to near-universal acceptance. However, more complex is the discussion surrounding the museum’s impact on the surrounding areas of Koukaki and Makrygianni amid the capital’s struggle with the effects of overtourism. Would Tschumi alter his design if given the chance today? “Surprisingly enough, no! Something incredible happened: I believe we got it right the first time,” says Tschumi, who will receive an honorary doctorate from the Department of Architecture at the University of Patras’ School of Engineering on Monday. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Museum Athens Architecture Tourism

