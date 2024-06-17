A design for life

Fifteen years after its controversial debut at the foot of the Acropolis, the Acropolis Museum, a 226,000-square foot structure of glass and concrete designed by Swiss-American architect Bernard Tschumi, has seen the debate over its design quiet down to near-universal acceptance. However, more complex is the discussion surrounding the museum’s impact on the surrounding areas of Koukaki and Makrygianni amid the capital’s struggle with the effects of overtourism. Would Tschumi alter his design if given the chance today? “Surprisingly enough, no! Something incredible happened: I believe we got it right the first time,” says Tschumi, who will receive an honorary doctorate from the Department of Architecture at the University of Patras’ School of Engineering on Monday. [Nikos Kokkalias]

Subscribe to our Newsletters Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox. SIGN UP NOW SIGN UP NOW Kathimerini may send occasional special offers and promotions. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy