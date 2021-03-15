Biden administration says Turkey not immune for attacks on protesters

In what has been described as a move that signals a shift in US-Turkish relations, the Justice Department and the State Department sent a strongly worded amicus brief asking a federal appeals court to uphold a ruling that Turkey can be held liable for assaulting protesters in Washington, DC on the day Turkish President Erdogan met with former President Trump nearly four years ago.

The brief follows a letter to Secretary of State Blinken from leaders in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee urging the State Department to support the protesters.

Andreas Akaras, an attorney from the firm Bregman, Berbert, Schwartz & Gilday, LLC who also represents the anti-Erdogan protesters, joins us to break down why this latest move by the Biden administration is so significant.