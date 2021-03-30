EU to fund five new refugee camps on Greece’s Aegean islands

On Monday EU home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson and Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi travelled to Lesvos and Samos, where they visited the migrant facilities on the islands. During a joint press conference, Johansson announced that the EU would provide Greece with €250m of funding for five new migrant facilities on the islands of Lesvos, Samos, Chios, Kos and Leros. Her visit to Lesvos was met with demonstrations from local residents who oppose the construction of new migrant camps.

Katy Fallon, a freelance journalist based in Greece and focusing on migration, joins The Greek Current with a report from Lesvos.