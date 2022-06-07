Turkey, the Grey Wolves and the Kurds

Since its inception, the Turkish government has used the Grey Wolves, a Turkish ultranationalist organization, to target Kurds and other minorities both within Turkey and abroad.

Diliman Abdulkader, the cofounder and director of American Friends of Kurdistan, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss his latest publication on the Grey Wolves, which highlights their links to past and present Turkish governments and the state’s use of the Grey Wolves to persecute the Kurds.

We also explore how Western countries can put pressure on the Grey Wolves, and look at the ways in which the United States can play a vital meditating role between the Kurds and Turks.