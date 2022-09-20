A royal blunder: Greeks slam major outlets over ‘crown prince’ gaffe

As the world leaders gathered in London for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, the focus was naturally on the British royal family.

It seems in their efforts to add a veneer of royalty to their coverage, outlets like CNN and BBC made a move that has prompted a sharp reaction in the Greek world: they featured the son of Greece’s former King, referring to him as Crown Prince.

Professor Alexander Kitroeff, a Professor of History at Haverford College who has written extensively on the history of Greece and the Greek diaspora, joins me to explain why this move by outlets like CNN and BBC is problematic.

We also explore the troubled history of the former royal family in Greece, an institution that was abolished in 1974 as Greece embraced a new democratic future.