Advancing the rights of persons with disabilities in Greece and the US

As the US-Greece partnership reaches new heights, it is also touching on all aspects of both societies, and one of the areas where the US and Greece are working together is to advance the rights of persons with disabilities. This was the focus of US Special Adviser Sara Minkara’s latest trip to Thessaloniki.

Sara Minkara, the US Special Advisor on International Disability Rights, and Chrysella Lagaria, the co-founder and CEO of Black Light, a Social Cooperative Enterprise with a mission to improve the daily lives of people with visual impairments and act as a major stakeholder for their work integration, join Thanos Davelis to discuss the importance of advocating for the rights of persons with disabilities, look at the the key challenges Greece still faces, and explore where the two countries can work together to achieve the goal of full inclusion and empowerment.