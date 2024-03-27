PODCASTS

50 years after the Metapolitefsi: What lessons does it hold for democracy?

Earlier this year Kathimerini organized a three-day conference looking back at the 50 years since the restoration of democracy in Greece in 1974, or the Metapolitefsi. We saw a gathering of some of the most influential people of this period, including former prime ministers, who discussed in depth the numerous crises the country has gone through during the past 50 years and many of its accomplishments.

Alexis Papachelas, Kathimerini’s Editor in Chief, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss why this 50th anniversary is important not just for understanding the country’s history, but to learn from its lessons, especially at a time when we see democracy under threat across the world.

