The far-right in Greece – A rising threat ahead of EU elections?

With the EU elections on the horizon, one party in Greece, Greek Solution, is seeing a notable surge in support. The rise of this far right nationalist party also mirrors broader trends in the far right across Europe, and many are beginning to ask whether this resurgent far-right is here to stay.

Dr. Georgios Samaras, an assistant professor of public policy at King’s College London, joins Thanos Davelis to look into the rise of Greek Solution and its leader Kostas Velopoulos, breaking down what this could mean for Greek politics ahead of European elections in June. 

