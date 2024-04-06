PODCASTS

Cyprus calls for EU help amid migration crisis

Cyprus calls for EU help amid migration crisis

Migration is top of the agenda this week in Cyprus, with President Nikos Christodoulides calling for the EU to step in to help Cyprus deal with a surge in arrivals on its shores. Cyprus is pressing Brussels to designate parts of Syria as safe for returns of migrants, and also to condition EU aid to Lebanon on its preventing migrants from departing.

Nektaria Stamouli, the deputy editor in chief of Kathimerini’s English Edition and Politico’s Eastern Mediterranean correspondent, joins Thanos Davelis to discuss the migration crisis unfolding in Cyprus, and look at how it is impacting the agenda ahead of the European elections. 

