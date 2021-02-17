NEWS MEDEA

Crews struggle to restore power to thousands in wake of storm

Frustration over Athens’ power grid failing amid the Medea winter freeze mounted Wednesday as thousands of residents in the Greek capital remained shivering with no assurances that their electricity and heat – out for 24 hours or longer in many households, particularly in the northern suburbs – would return soon.

The problems were most acute in the districts of Ilioupoli, Halandri, Agios Stefanos, Petroupoli, Glyfada, Peristeri, Ilion, Vrilissia, Kato Kifissia, Melissia, Maroussi, Loutsa, Palio Psychiko, Neo Psychiko, Grammatiko, Agia Paraskevi, Polydroso, Dionysos, Kapandriti, Kiourka, Kalogreza, Menidi, Neo Iraklio, Skaramangas, Salamina, Avlonas, Nea Ionia and Metamorfosi.

Speaking after an emergency meeting at Greece’s Civil Protection headquarters Wednesday, Anastasios Manos, CEO of grid operator DEDDIE, blamed downed trees as the main culprit for power outages across the Greek capital.

Later in the day, DEDDIE said that, by Wednesday afternoon, 40,000 homes remained without power.

He said most power outages should be restored by late Wednesday.

 

