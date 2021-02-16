NEWS WEATHER

Section of Larco factory collapses under weight of snow

[ANA-MPA]

A section of the roof at the Larco mining company’s smelting plant in Larymna, Central Greece collapsed on Tuesday as a result of heavy snowfall in the area.

According to reports, no one was injured as the plant was empty at the time because of a power cut and poor conditions on the roads that prevented employees from getting to work.

The Environment Ministry said that work was under way to restore the electricity supply and make the site safe for employees to return to work at the nickel smelting and processing plant.

