State of emergency declared in Athenian suburb, left without power, water, phones

The municipality of Dionyssos in northern Attica was placed under a state of emergency on Tuesday, as it remains without power, water and phone lines following a heavy snowstorm over Monday night.

According to an official site, the town is expecting 10 groups from the disaster emergency units (EMAK) and the Greek army to arrive and work through the night.

Over 750 trees fell overnight on Monday and on Tuesday, dragging down powerlines.

The decision for the emergency was made by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, and will remain in effect for a month (to March 15).