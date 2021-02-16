NEWS WEATHER

State of emergency declared in Athenian suburb, left without power, water, phones

state-of-emergency-declared-in-athenian-suburb-left-without-power-water-phones
[Petros Giannakouris/AP]

The municipality of Dionyssos in northern Attica was placed under a state of emergency on Tuesday, as it remains without power, water and phone lines following a heavy snowstorm over Monday night.

According to an official site, the town is expecting 10 groups from the disaster emergency units (EMAK) and the Greek army to arrive and work through the night.

Over 750 trees fell overnight on Monday and on Tuesday, dragging down powerlines.

The decision for the emergency was made by Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, and will remain in effect for a month (to March 15).

Weather
READ MORE
[ANA-MPA]
WEATHER

Section of Larco factory collapses under weight of snow

in-athens-rare-snow-blankets-acropolis-halts-vaccinations0
MEDEA

In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

three-people-dead-as-cold-snap-sweeps-through-greece0
WEATHER

Three people dead as cold snap sweeps through Greece

The Prime Minister’s office seen with snow on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. [Pantelis Saitas/ANA-MPA]
WEATHER

PM urges public to avoid unnecessary outings

A woman walks during a heavy snowfall in northern Athens, Tuesday, Feb.16, 2021. Unusually heavy snowfall has blanketed central Athens, with authorities warning residents particularly in the Greek capital's northern and eastern suburbs to avoid leaving their homes. [Thanassis Stavrakis/AP]
WEATHER

Traffic, transportation disrupted in Athens due to snowstorm

[Alexandros Vlachos/ANA-MPA]
MEDEA

PM holds meeting to discuss weather emergency