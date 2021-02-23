NEWS MIGRATION

Surveillance upped in Greek-Turkish border to monitor migration

surveillance-upped-in-greek-turkish-border-to-monitor-migration

With the aim of monitoring illegal migration over the Evros land border, cameras and radars with the ability to see up to 15 kilometers inside Turkish territory have been installed in an area between Sofiko in Orestiada and the river delta in Alexandroupolis.

According to authorities, a total of 11 cameras and long-range radars have been installed and will soon be operational. They will be linked to Hellenic Police headquarters and six other operational centers. 

The Evros land border was where thousands of migrants tried to cross into Greece from Turkey last year.

The project has a budget of 14.9 million euros and is funded by the European Commission’s Directorate General Migration and Home Affairs.

