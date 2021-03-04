NEWS

Police net 100 kilos of cocaine in Piraeus

police-net-100-kilos-of-cocaine-in-piraeus

Greek authorities on Thursday found and confiscated 100 kilos of cocaine hidden in a container with bananas in the port of Piraeus. 

The container had been loaded in Ecuador and its final destination was the Greek port.

The x-ray system did not reveal the drugs but an inspection by customs officials revealed 90 packages stashed inside the walls of the container.

The operation was conducted by the police narcotics unit in Athens, in cooperation with Greece’s financial crimes squad (SDOE).

A similar incident had been reported on February 3, when SDOE and customs officials seized 34 kilos of cocaine hidden again in a container with bananas from Ecuador. The destination, in that case, was Turkey.

