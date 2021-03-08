heads-may-roll-as-syriza-fails-to-gain-ground

Expulsions from SYRIZA appear to be in the cards as the opposition party’s failure to gain ground in opinion polls despite a drop of around 4% for ruling New Democracy is being attributed to a series of off-color statements made by officials.

Although February was seen as a tough month for the government, SYRIZA still finds itself on the ropes and party leader Alexis Tsipras is reportedly not ready to tolerate any more errors in judgement.

The latest “extremely problematic statement” about the November 17 terror group by respected SYRIZA MP Thodoris Dritsas was also seen to give credence to the narrative pushed by the party’s rivals that it does not have a clear stance on terrorism. Moreover, the recent text by party officials in support of jailed hunger-striking N17 assassin Dimitris Koufodinas was pounced upon by ND as another instance of tolerance for terrorism.