police-officer-suspended-over-misconduct-allegations

A police officer of the DIAS (motorcycle patrol) team allegedly involved in the beating of a man at the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni Sunday has been suspended from the force, Kathimerini understands.

No more details were immediately available about the decision.

Greek Police had ordered an internal investigation over the incident.

More than 5,000 people marched through the densely populated residential area Tuesday evening prompted by viral footage of the incident.

One police officer was seriously injured in the head during clashes after Tuesday’s march.