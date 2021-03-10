Police, protesters clash during police brutality march in Nikea

A group of protesters participating in a demonstration against police violence in a suburb of southwestern Athens clashed with riot police on Wednesday evening.

The group hurled petrol bombs and stones against the officers who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

The tension entered on Davaki Square but more clashes followed in side streets with hooded individuals starting fires in trash bins.

The local metro stations of Nikea and Korydallos remained closed.

The march was organized by groups and collectives.