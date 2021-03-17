NEWS

Τeachers’ unions oppose internal operations charters

Greek teachers’ unions say they are opposed to an Education Ministry plan to create internal operations charters for schools.

The ministry sent a trial charter to schools which was seen as an effort to indirectly impose external control on them.

“Once again, the Education Ministry’s political leadership is handling an extremely serious issue with sloppiness and obvious expediencies… They are essentially pushing an Internal Charter but with External Fields and External Approval,” the Primary Teachers’ Federation (DOE) said in a press release.

For its part, the Federation of Secondary Education State School Teachers (OLME) said that if the government wants pupils to develop a sense of responsibility toward their school, as it has stated, it should focus on increasing available funding to improve buildings and infrastructure, instead of looking to make parents responsible for any damage caused by their children.

