NEWS

Technical studies to gain greater priority at universities

technical-studies-to-gain-greater-priority-at-universities

The Education Ministry plans to cover what it sees as an education gap created by the previous government’s transformation of technical colleges into universities, by introducing applied sciences departments and putting greater emphasis on vocational skills, Kathimerini understands.

“The technological sector in higher education is lacking as almost all departments have a theoretical orientation. There is a shortage of departments focused on applied sciences, which means that a large part of the labor market’s needs are not being covered,” a ministry official told Kathimerini, speaking on condition of anonymity. 

The overarching aim of the initiative is to tailor university education more closely to market needs, particularly in areas such as agrotechnology, animal husbandry, forestry, design, etc.

The plan also seeks to make such studies more attractive to university candidates.

Education
READ MORE
school-year-to-be-extended-says-minister0
NEWS

School year to be extended, says minister

teachers-unions-oppose-internal-operations-charters0
NEWS

Τeachers’ unions oppose internal operations charters

university-calls-for-return-to-classroom-teaching0
NEWS

University calls for return to classroom teaching

[InTime News]
EDUCATION

Some 1.4 million pupils go online for classes

[InTime News]
NEWS

University senate decries police force in April as illegal

A protester throws chunks of paving at riot police during clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, on Thursday. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Protesters attack police with petrol bombs at Thessaloniki rally