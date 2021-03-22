technical-studies-to-gain-greater-priority-at-universities

The Education Ministry plans to cover what it sees as an education gap created by the previous government’s transformation of technical colleges into universities, by introducing applied sciences departments and putting greater emphasis on vocational skills, Kathimerini understands.

“The technological sector in higher education is lacking as almost all departments have a theoretical orientation. There is a shortage of departments focused on applied sciences, which means that a large part of the labor market’s needs are not being covered,” a ministry official told Kathimerini, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The overarching aim of the initiative is to tailor university education more closely to market needs, particularly in areas such as agrotechnology, animal husbandry, forestry, design, etc.

The plan also seeks to make such studies more attractive to university candidates.