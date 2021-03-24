bicentennial-celebrations-at-national-gallery-get-under-way

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis welcomed Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall along with their other guests to the newly refurbished National Gallery, as celebrations to mark the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence in Athens got underway on Wednesday night.

where the premier, Culture Minister Lina Mendoni and National Gallery Director Marina Lambraki-Plaka will deliver addresses, followed by a tour of the gallery and a relevant exhibition marking the anniversary.

The event will also be attended by President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, French Ambassador to Greece Patrick Maisonneuve, British Ambassador Kate Smith, the President of the Greece 2021 committee Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki and her spouse Theodoros Aggelopoulos, and Louvre Museum President Jean-Luc Martinez.

The day’s proceedings will conclude with an official dinner at the Presidential Mansion at 8.30 p.m.