President says Greek Revolution’s legacy is ‘universal’

The legacy of the Greek Revolution of 1821 in which Greeks sought their independence from Ottoman rule is “universal,” President Katerina Sakellaropoulou told foreign dignitaries who attended an official dinner at the Presidential Mansion on Wednesday night.

“The legacy of 1821 is not only Greek. On the contrary, it carries the universality of the ideas and values of its time,” she said in her speech.

“We return to this acquis on the occasion of the 200th anniversary. To the challenges we face today, starting with the pandemic, which is testing our health and freedom, but also in other critical issues, such as climate change and the dialogue of cultures,” she added.

The state dinner was attended, among others, by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski-Mitsotakis, Britain’s Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Russian Federation Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, French Defense Minister Florence Parly and the President of the Greece 2021 committee Gianna Angelopoulos-Daskalaki and her spouse Theodoros Aggelopoulos.

The event was preceded by a celebratory tour of the newly refurbished National Gallery and a relevant exhibition marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence.