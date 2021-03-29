NEWS

Two migrants injured in camp brawl in northern Greece

two-migrants-injured-in-camp-brawl-in-northern-greece
[Intime news]

Two men were injured during a fight that started in the migrant camp of Diavata, near Thessaloniki, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The two men, aged 28 and 33, injured each other with sharp objects, state-run news agency reported on Monday. The reason behind their fight was a personal dispute, the report said.

Both men were taken to Ippokratio Hospital to be treated for their wounds, which are not serious. 

Local police is investigating the incident. 

Migration
