two-migrants-injured-in-camp-brawl-in-northern-greece

Two men were injured during a fight that started in the migrant camp of Diavata, near Thessaloniki, shortly after midnight on Monday.

The two men, aged 28 and 33, injured each other with sharp objects, state-run news agency reported on Monday. The reason behind their fight was a personal dispute, the report said.

Both men were taken to Ippokratio Hospital to be treated for their wounds, which are not serious.

Local police is investigating the incident.