vaccination-platform-for-65-69-year-olds-to-open-on-friday

Residents of Greece aged between 65 and 69 years old will be able to book an appointment for their coronavirus vaccinations with their AMKA social security and AFM tax numbers on the emvolio.gov.gr website starting on Friday, the general secretary for primary healthcare announced on Monday.

Speaking at the Health Ministry’s daily briefing on the course of the pandemic, Marios Themistokleous also said that turnout among the 70-74 age group, which started booking its vaccinations last Friday, has been impressive with 230,000 appointments already arranged via the platform.

Themistokleous said that Greek health authorities have administered 1.63 million doses of the three available coronavirus vaccines so far and are expected to accelerate the vaccination drive as more doses become available. Some 565,000 people have been fully immunized with both doses, according to official figures.

Greece, Themistokleous said, is still expecting 1.1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 450,000 doses from AstraZeneca and 100,000 doses from Moderna, while it will also be receiving more than 1.3 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab over the course of April, May and June.