magnitude-4-6-earthquake-rattles-greek-island-of-astypalaia

An earthquake with preliminary magnitude 4.6 struck off the island of Astypalaia in the eastern Aegean on Thursday, Greek authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the undersea quake occurred at 3.:33 p.m. local time, 43 kilometers off the island’s southeastern coast and its epicenter was at a depth of 102 kilometers.

Greece is one of the most earthquake-prone parts of the world. Most cause little damage and fatalities are rare.