security-detail-pulled-from-tv-host-after-public-furor

A public outcry over the large security detail assigned by the Hellenic Police (ELAS) to a minor television host subsided on Wednesday following a decision to pull the officers from the man’s home.

Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis’ ordered ELAS to re-examine whether Menios Fourthiotis is entitled to a dozen-strong detail because of a fire at the guard box outside his home and the torching of a car outside the TV station where he works.

Police sources say neither incident constitutes a threat to his safety, a position that seems to be shared by the police officers’ union that sparked last week’s outcry by airing its opposition to the security detail.

Reacting to ELAS’ decision on Wednesday to remove the security detail, Fourthiotis’ legal representative, Nikos Agapinos, told Kathimerini Thursday that his client has been categorized as a “vulnerable target” on at least eight occasions by the competent committee.