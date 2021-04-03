joint-ministerial-decision-on-opening-retail-sector-published

The joint ministerial decision on the opening of the retail sector was published on Saturday and specified the rules that must be followed from April 5 to April 12.

As announced, retail stores may open, and consumers can text the new number (13032) to receive a special code to go shopping for up to three hours a day.

Stores will be able to interact with customers with both the ‘click away’ method, where the consumer picks up their desired product outside the store, as well as with the ‘click in shop’ method, where customers can organize appointments to buy products indoors. A maximum of 20 customers per store is specified, as well as a restriction of one customer per 25 square meters of the store.

Malls and outlets will be allowed to operate in regions that are exhibiting increased epidemiological risk, the so-called ‘red areas’, however they will only serve customers using click away. But, malls and outlets in the very high-risk areas will remain closed.

Supermarkets in Greece, except for Thessaloniki, Kozani, and Patras, will once again be allowed to sell their full range of products.

Finally, the decision recommends working hours for retail stores of 7 a.m. to 8.30 p.m. daily from Monday to Saturday.