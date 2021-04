Greek health authorities announced 3,232 new SARS-CoV-2 infections on Saturday, bringing the overall number to 273,459.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said in its daily bulletin the number of intubated patients rose to 755 patients from 753 on Friday, keeping the pressure on the country’s referral hospitals.

It also said said that 70 people died from Covid-19 which brought the overall fatalities to 8,302.