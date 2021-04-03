Universities call for vaccination of staff, students

Greece’s universities have asked the Education Ministry to arrange vaccinations against the novel coronavirus for all members of their administrative and academic staff, as well as students involved in activities and classes where a physical presence is required.

The request pertains especially to university clinics, laboratories and sports classes.

In a recent letter to the ministry, the senate of Athens University stressed that the suspension of these activities has seriously hampered students’ academic progress.

The University of Patra also weighed in, demanding emergency legislation that will fast-track the request.