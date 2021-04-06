free-parking-in-city-of-athens-to-end-on-april-12

Following the reopening of retail stores on Monday, the City of Athens will be charging for non-resident parking spaces on the street in the downtown area as of next week, the municipal authority was reported as announcing on Tuesday.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, as of Monday, April 12, motorists will have to pay to park in spaces designated P69 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Payment can be made through scratch cards purchased in advance from a kiosk or other vendor, while the maximum permissible parking time is 3 hours.

Alternatively, payment can be carried out remotely through an Android of iOS device using the app MyAthensPass, which does not require the display of a card on the vehicle, the ANA-MPA reported.

Those who fail to pay the required parking fee are liable to a fine, issued by the Municipal Police.

More information (in Greek only) is available on the City of Athens webpage, here.