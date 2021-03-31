NEWS

Health ministry scraps provision allowing self-tests in pharmacies

health-ministry-scraps-provision-allowing-self-tests-in-pharmacies

The Health Ministry withdrew on Wednesday a provision that would allow pharmacies to perform self-tests for Covid-19 on members of the public who requested it, after strong reaction by the union of pharmacists.

The provision was included in an omnibus bill which is currently being discussed in Parliament.

According to changes to the bill submitted by Deputy Health Minister Vassilis Kontozamanis on Wednesday, pharmacies will only sell the self-tests.

The Panhellenic Pharmaceutical Association (PFS) had issued a statement on March 27 saying that it was categorically opposed to the idea, citing health risks to pharmacists and their staff.

Akis Skertsos, the deputy minister to the prime minister, had already announced last week that the government had accepted PFS’s request.

 

