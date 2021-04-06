NEWS

Police arrest 33 as they dismantle drug cartel

police-arrest-33-as-they-dismantle-drug-cartel

A total of 33 people were arrested on Tuesday after police in the southern city of Corinth dismantled a criminal network consisting of four criminal organizations trafficking drugs in the wider region.

The arrests were made during a large police operation that took place in Examilia. The suspects are 21 men, aged between 22 and 55, and 12 women, aged between 19 and 44.

Police said the four organizations had been trafficking heroin, cannabis, cocaine and pills since last June.

Crime
[Intime News]
