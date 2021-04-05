Police: New evidence points to bank arsonists

Greek Police believe that new evidence will help identify the persons who firebombed a bank in central Athens almost 11 years ago, resulting in the deaths of three employees, one of them a pregnant woman, from smoke inhalation.

The new evidence includes photographs and videos. The findings reveal that a group of eight anarchists were responsible for the firebombing on May 5, 2010, during a protest against economic measures that turned violent.

Police sources say they are pretty certain about the identity of three or four of the perpetrators.

Marfin Bank’s CEO, the bank’s head of security and the branch manager were given sentences ranging from five to 22 years in 2013 for failing to train staff what to do in the event of a fire and failing to evacuate the branch.

An anarchist accused of setting the fire was acquitted in 2016. He is not among the current suspects, police say.