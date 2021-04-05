NEWS

Forty people arrested for lockdown violations

forty-people-arrested-for-lockdown-violations
A woman wearing a protective mask walks by a shop on the first day of the re-opening of retail stores, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Athens, Greece, April 5, 2021. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]

Forty people were arrested and fines worth more than 1.2 million euros were dealt out from Friday through Sunday during nationwide inspections for lockdown violations, the Hellenic Police (ELAS) announced on Monday.

ELAS said more than 245,800 checks were conducted by police, coast guard and local authority units across Greece, recording 3,655 violations.

The majority of the fines were for violations of mask use rules and public movement restrictions, while the arrests were related to businesses that were operating despite a ban and private gatherings with more than the permitted number of people.

