main-suspect-in-acid-attack-reportedly-confesses

The chief suspect in a 2020 acid attack that left a 35-year-old Athens woman with horrendous injuries and requiring multiple surgeries broke her 11-month silence on Monday and reportedly confessed to the crime.

“I never intended to kill her, but to hurt and injure her,” the 36-year-old suspect told one of the judicial officials handling the case, according to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency.

“I only accept the charge of causing grievous bodily harm,” the suspect said, denying that she had intended to kill Ioanna Paliospyrou by throwing sulfuric acid in her face as she stepped out of her office on May 20, 2020.

She also reportedly claimed not to know the damage that sulfuric acid can cause and expressed regret for her actions.