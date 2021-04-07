moderate-quake-jolts-nisyros

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck off the southern coast of the island of Nisyros in the southeastern Aegean.

No damages or injuries were reported.

The Geodynamic Institute in Athens said the quake struck at 10.08 a.m. local time, around 12 kilometers south of the volcanic island, at a depth of 13.6 kilometers.

Greece lies in one of the world’s most seismically active areas and earthquakes are common, although major damage and fatalities are rare.