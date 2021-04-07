anabolics-racket-dismantled

A transnational criminal organization, whose members trafficked large quantities of anabolic substances in Greece and abroad, was dismantled in a large-scale police operation in various areas of Attica on Tuesday, authorities said on Wednesday.

Three Greeks were arrested, including the leading member of the organization, which had been operating in Greece and abroad at least since April 2020. The gang supplied, stored, marketed and distributed illegal anabolic substances.

The gang members trafficked the substances by car in counterfeit packages carrying the labels of legal pharmaceutical companies, as well as counterfeit National Medicines Agency (EOF)authenticity tape.